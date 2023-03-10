by Ajiri Daniels

From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The traditional ruler of Edem-Ani Community in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State, HRH Igwe Samuel Asadu has cautioned his subjects against thuggery, political violence, and election malpractice during and after the March 18 Governortorial and House of Assembly Elections.

The monarch gave the warning in Nsukka on Friday while addressing newsmen in his palace shortly after an interactive meeting on peaceful conduct before, during, and after the election with the youths and political stakeholders in the community.

He said that he would not condone any form of political violence, thuggery, or any act capable of jeopardizing the smooth process of election in the community, urging his subjects not to allow themselves to be divided by their political differences.

“To ensure that my people will participate and vote correctly during the forthcoming governorship and state house of assembly election I had to talk to them so that they will obey all the electoral rules and regulations and peacefully conduct themselves during and after the election.

“Edem-Ani community is known as a peaceful community and I have made it clear to them that I will not tolerate any form of violence, thuggery, or any act that will breach the electioneering process in my community.

”I want the community to maintain an atmosphere of peace so that people can come out and vote for the candidate of their choice.

“I am very happy with their positive response to shun all forms of political violence, thuggery, a campaign of hatred, election malpractice, and other unwanted acts,” he said.

Speaking further the Igwe noted that the last Presidential and National Assembly elections had generated both positive and negative reactions which have heightened political tension across the country.

“Yes, people have their right to choose which political party to belong to and candidate to support and vote for, but at the same time, they need to be reminded that politics is not a do-or-die affair.

“We should not set our community on fire, or attack one another because of our political differences, no, we should not allow politics to divide us as a community, rather we should be united to attract development from the government and politicians to our community,” he said.

The American-trained nurse, however, thanked the community members for the peaceful and orderly conduct on the February 25 presidential and national assembly election urging them to do the same during the March 18 governorship and the house of assembly election.

Chief Okanyi John, from the community who is Chief of Staff to Igwe Asadu in an interview, told Saturday Sun that Igwe Asadu is so passionate about peace, unity, and development of the Edem-Ani community.

According to him, “our traditional ruler is always proactive to matters of community interest, today his massage to the youths and other members of the community was clear to everyone and well received.

“We are lucky to have him as the Igwe of our community because he is an honest and peace-loving man, he is not interested in the political party we belong to or the candidate we are going to vote for, his only concern is for us to maintain peace to ensure peaceful polls in the community.”

Saturday Sun gathered that the monarch had built and equipped a multimillion naira-free hospital in the community, build a food bank in his compound where over 200 indigent members of the community eat for free on daily basis, lighted up the community with street solar lights, as well as pays the community electricity bills.

The meeting was also attended by the Edem-Ani Town Union President, Rtd Col. Emeka Ugwoke, and some members of his executives, members of Igwe’s Cabinet, and other stakeholders of the community.