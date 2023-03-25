From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has disclosed that it will issue Certificates of Return to governors, deputy governors-elect and members-elect of state Houses of Assembly on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, March 29, 30 and 31.

The commission hinged its decision on the requirement of the law stipulated in Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, mandating it to issue Certificates of Return within 14 days to every candidate returned elected.

INEC, in a statement signed by National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, noted that the presentation will take place in INEC offices in each State of the federation.

“The commission met today, Saturday and deliberated on a wide range of issues including the issuance of Certificates of Return to those elected during the governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections conducted by the commission on March 18, 2023.

“By the provisions of Section 72(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, the commission is mandated to issue Certificates of Return within 14 days to every candidate who has been returned elected under the law.

“Pursuant to the above provision, the commission has fixed Wednesday, Thursday and Friday for the issuance of Certificates of Return to governors and deputy governors-elect as well as State Assembly members-elect. The presentation will take place in INEC offices in each State of the federation

“Specific dates for the issuance of the certificates shall be communicated to those elected by the Resident Electoral Commissioners and Administrative Secretaries of the various states,” the commission noted in the statement.