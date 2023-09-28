By Ottah Kalu

Elder Chidi Kalu Ottah was a man whose life was a proof of genuine love, wisdom and unwavering dedication to his family and community. His heart was an endless well of kindness and reached out to all who had the privilege of knowing him.

Whether through his warm smile, his comforting words or his selfless acts of service, he made those around him feel valued, cherished and loved. He was not just a man of compassion, he was also a repository of wisdom. His years were filled with experiences that had been distilled into nuggets of insight that he willingly shared with others. His guidance was sought after and cherished by many who sought his counsel, and his words of wisdom continue to resonate in the hearts of those he touched.

His love for his children, his grandchildren and his extended family knew no bounds. His legacy lives on in the values he instilled and the bonds he nurtured.

Elder Chidi Kalu Ottah (CK), as he was popularly called by his peers, hailed from Ezi-Otalu compound, Amakofia Ututu, in Arochukwu Local Government Area of Abia State. He was a grandson to Chief Kalu Okpo and the only son of Mazi Ottah Elem Kalu Okpo. He was born in July 1930 and lived with his uncle, Mazi J.N.K. Okpo of blessed memory, at Ugep in present-day Cross River State, after passing his Standard Six examination.

CK was one of the few who did excellently well in the Standard Six examination conducted at Arochukwu but later moved to Ututu. He had his secondary education at the famous Hope Wadell Training Institute, Calabar, Cross River State. His further training was at the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT), Enugu, where he did Accounting and Management Studies while he was already working with the civil service.

Young Kalu had a stint with the Marketing and Produce division in the then Eastern Region. He could not continue the work as he complained of high level of corrupt practices even at that time. He later proceeded to Southern Cameroon, where he also worked as a clerk, before coming back home to rejoin the Federal Civil Service and was posted to the Orthorpaedic Hospital, Igbobi, in Lagos, as an accounts clerk. He later joined the Board of Internal Revenue at the then East Central State, Enugu. He was the first to occupy the Motor Licensing Authority in Umuahia/Ikwuano when that division was carved out. He worked in various towns in present-day Abia and Imo states and retired in 1986 as senior inspector of taxes.

Elder C.K. Ottah married his heartthrob, a piece of beauty, Miss Orieji Azuma Kalu, from Ezi-Akanu. The marriage was blessed with two children. He later married to Miss Mercy Torti Okpo, from Ukwu-Akwu Ututu and later Miss Anthonia Mgbokwo Elekwe and the marriage was blessed with two children. All the later marriages came after proper divorce from his previous wives due to irreconcilable differences.

Elder C.K Ottah was a devout Christian, committed and dedicated to the things of God. He never joked with midweek prayers, Bible study classes and was always regular at Sunday school classes. It did not come to many as a surprise when he was ordained an Elder at St. Peters Presbyterian Church, Umuahia. He was also a member of the Full Gospel Business Men Fellowship International and served as an auditor to the Presbyterian Church for many years. He was always conscious of his integrity. He shunned bribery and any kind of gratification but cherished uprightness and responsible character and held unto the virtue until his demise. The legacy he left for his children and grandchildren.

Pillar of the community

Elder Chidi Ottah was not content to limit his compassion and wisdom to his family alone. He extended his reach to his community, where he became a pillar of support and a source of inspiration. His dedication to community development and his commitment to uplifting those in need left an indelible mark on the lives of many.

A lasting impression

The passing of Elder Chidi Kalu Ottah leaves a void that cannot be filled. Yet, as we mourn his physical absence, we are reminded that his legacy lives on—in the memories we cherish, the lessons we learned, and the love that endures. His life was a testament to the power of kindness, the value of wisdom, and the importance of family and community.

In loving memory

As we bid farewell to Elder Chidi Kalu Ottah, we do so with heavy hearts but also with profound gratitude for the gift of his presence in our lives. His memory is a beacon of light that will continue to guide us through the darkest of nights. May his soul rest in eternal peace, and may his legacy inspire us to live lives filled with compassion, wisdom, and love, just as he did.

In loving memory of Elder Chidi Kalu Ottah,

A man of compassion, wisdom, and love,

Your legacy lives on in our hearts forever.