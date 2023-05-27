From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Less than three days to handing over, the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-rufai has sacked some key staff of the State government as well as retiring one.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the Governor (Media & Communication), Muyiwa Adekeye said, “The Kaduna State Government has announced the immediate disengagement of Yau Yunusa Tanko, a permanent secretary, Francis Kozah, secretary of the Kaduna Enterprise Development Agency (KADEDA) and Bello Zubairu Idris, the Clerk of the Kaduna State House of Assembly.

“The governor has also accepted the retirement of Stephen Joseph, a permanent secretary”.