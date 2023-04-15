By Kenneth Udeh

The senator representing Anambra Central in the National Assembly, Senator Uche Ekwunife, on Friday, declined to receive an award from a group named “100 Achievers” following her nomination as the ‘Woman of the Year.’

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Senator conveyed her gratitude to the organisation for considering her worthy to receive such honour. She however asked that her name be excluded from the list.

In a statement issued by the Senator’s Special Assistant on Media, Kingsley Ubani, Ekwunife wished the organisation a successful event, while disclosing that she arrived at the decision based on personal grounds.