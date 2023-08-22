In Nigeria’s quest to surmount its security and socio-economic challenges, the Director General of South East Governors’ Forum (SEGF), Senator Uche Ekwunife, has said that regional economic development is key to achieving shared economic prosperity.

Ekwunife noted that government policies should be formulated to reflect and promote local economies, institutional competitiveness and economic, social and cultural interests of the locals.

The DG of SEGF who spoke to the press today shortly after her installation as the patroness of Blessed Iwene Tansi of Igbo Community at Catholic Church of Assumption, Asokoro, Abuja, expressed that the country is naturally endowed with enough mineral resources to healthily compete both regionally and internationally for accelerated economic development. She noted that Nigeria must embrace innovative and proactive approaches to governance to regain its pride of place in the comity of nations.

Ekwunife explained the need for states to inwardly harness its potential to improve the critical sectors of the economy such as education, health, transportation and human capital. She noted that an enabling environment should be created by states to foster self-reliance through an actionable framework to make their local economy viable.

The Senator noted that the country’s economic challenges make it difficult for a single unit government to solve, urging that effective and efficient local government system remain pivotal to improving human capital development.

Ekwunife while stating that championing the bill for the establishment of local government and financial autonomy is one of her legacies on the floor of the National Assembly commended the South East Governors’ for their commitment to working together towards tackling insecurity in the region.

According to the DG, “the synergy of this forum of South East Governors’ to attain inclusive and sustainable economic growth deserves to be commended”.

“The agenda of South East Governors’ for regional development and integration is a welcome development. The Governors are deliberate in their determination to create an enabling environment to make the geopolitical zone an investment destination. The planned Southeast Economic and Security Summit scheduled to hold on the 28th and 29th of August 2023 in Owerri, is another demonstration of their determination to set the region on a path of sustainable economic development. I urge all relevant stakeholders including our diaspora brothers and sisters, and business leaders to key into their vision to promote the zone’s collective economic growth. The federal government should also support the programmes of the regions to help them achieve regional economic development. “

That will help to lesson the burden of dependency on the centre. Other regions of the country should also think along this line of championing regional economic development”.

Earlier, Ekwunife had appreciated the Church for finding her worthy of the honour and reiterated her commitment in supporting the work in God’s vineyard.