From Kenneth Udeh

Describes the Chief of Staff as a great asset in nation building

Senator Uche Ekwunife has congratulated Rt Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu and former Speaker of the House of Representatives, on the special occasion of his 61st birthday celebration.

Ekwunife on Sunday conveyed her greetings to the former Speaker to appreciate God’s overflowing blessings and faithfulness in his life.

Senator Ekwunife in her statement, described Gbajabiamila as a great and brave patriot, cerebral and exceptional lawmaker, accomplished lawmaker and politician who has demonstrated remarkable leadership in every position he has occupied. She noted that the lawyer-turned-politician has etched his name on the minds of numerous Nigerians.

While acknowledging Gbajabiamila as an asset to Nation-building, Ekwunife noted that the Chief of Staff left an indelible footprint and legacy with impactful bills and motions during his sojourn in the National Assembly, particularly as the Speaker of the 9th House of Representatives.

The senator expressed confidence that the sexagenarian’s unwavering commitment and passion towards the sustainable development and growth of Nigeria places him above his contemporaries.

Ekwunife noted: “His recent appointment as the Chief of Staff to President Tinubu is Well deserved, which can also be described as the fruit of political sagacity and uncommon achievements over the years.”

Ekwunife on behalf of her family and staff wished Gbajabiamila a resounding happy birthday and prayed to God to bless him with strong health to continue to serve the country.