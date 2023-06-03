From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Uche Ekwunife, has endorsed the removal of fuel subsidy by the president.

Ekwunife disclosed her support for the subsidy removal in Awka, Anambra State capital on Saturday while fielding questions from newsmen shortly after presenting her achievements in the senate to her constituents.

“All the presidential candidates said that they would remove fuel subsidy immediately. So, I support the removal of fuel subsidy. But the president must look into the minimum wage.

“Minimum wage must be increased. It must be enhanced as a matter of urgency for civil servants and other public officers to meet up with the challenges the removal of fuel subsidy will throw up in Nigeria.

“And I hope that they will use the money they’re going to save from the removal of fuel subsidy to provide those basic infrastructure like power; improve security, road infrastructure, improve educational and healthcare facilities, and also open up microfinance for SMEs to thrive”, Ekwunife said.

The lawmaker, while thanking the people of Anambra Central for the opportunity given to her to represent them in the National Assembly, said that she did justice to that representation.

“With several critical bills and crucial motions, I can proudly say that I and my team redefined constituency representation.

“I was able to sponsor 30 bills and 18 motions, notable amongst the bills include; the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2019, Local Government Autonomy Bill 2020, Public Procurement Amendment Bill 2019, Federal College of Automobile Engineering Obosi Establishment Bill 2020, Federal College of Commerce And Technical Skills Abagana Establishment Bill 2020, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (Amendment Act) 2020, Federal University of Science, Technology and Innovation Agulu Establishment Bill 2021, Nigeria Investment Promotion Commission Act (Amendment) Bill 2020, to make provision for the protection of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) from unfair competition and other related matters among others.

Ekwunife said that she constructed roads, built classroom blocks and supplied educational materials to schools in the senatorial zone.

“Aware that education is the bedrock of society, we have aggressively invested in the education sector. We began with the distribution of educational materials to over 133 secondary schools across Anambra Central and have as of today facilitated the construction of several buildings in over 38 schools. We have equally facilitated the supply of school furniture to selected schools within our senatorial district.

“Furthermore, in our quest to eradicate mass illiteracy in the zone, we re-constructed/renovated 33 blocks of classrooms and awarded scholarships to pupils and students at both primary and secondary school levels.

“More so, my bill for the establishment of Federal University of Science, Technology and Innovation to be sited in Agulu has passed second reading. We believe that when actualised the institution would provide more than 3,000 direct employment and about 8,000 indirect employment for constituents.

“Road infrastructure is a very important developmental asset and its economic and social benefits are enormous. To improve the state of infrastructure in the zone, we embarked on road construction projects in over 33 communities in the senatorial district.

“In 2022, due to my unprecedented efforts in road construction, I received a gift of PDP expression of interest and nomination forms from a UK based Nibo Indigene, Dr Somtochukwu Nnabuife who I never knew or met.

“Dr Nnabuife during my phone conversation with him stated that he was impressed by my intervention on St. Theresa’s Catholic Church Road Nibo and this moved him to save me the cost of purchasing the nomination forms for my re-election. Even though we did not succeed with our re-election bid, I appreciate Dr Nnabuife and many others who acknowledge our delivery in the last four years”, Ekwunife stated.