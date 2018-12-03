Musicologist and the Director of Laz Ekwueme Chorale (LEC), Professor Lazarus Ekwueme, would be honoured at the event alongside Muyiwa Majekodunmi

Perpetua Egesimba

Music Ministers, Ekwueme, Uncle Ben, Aina, and Nwankwo, among others are set to perform at the Christmas carol and 25th anniversary concert of Chorale De La Magnifique Nigeria (CDM) in Abuja.

READ ALSO: Turkish school holds maiden Christmas carol

The concert billed for December 7th, 2018 is themed: ‘Christmas @ 25’, and would be graced by the presidential candidate of National Interest Party (NIP), Eunice Atuejide, who was once a CDM member and other public figures.

According to Eseka, Musicologist and the Director of Laz Ekwueme Chorale (LEC), Professor Lazarus Ekwueme, would be honoured at the event alongside Muyiwa Majekodunmi, the founder of Jazzville, now Praiseville; and Chuka Eseka, investment banker and chief executive of Vetiva Capital Management, Mr. Walter & Dame Winifred Akpani, Managing Director, Providus Bank and Managing Director, Northwest Petroleum and Gas Company respectively, for mentoring and supporting CDM since its formative years.

Ben Ogbeiwi, the Music Director of Project Fame West Africa, known as ‘Uncle Ben’; David Aina, Music tutor at Lagos State University (LASU); and Jude Nwankwo, Music lecturer at University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) will be on the Radio House stage of the National Press Centre (NPC), Area 10, Garki, Abuja, to spice up the CDM concert that starts by 6pm.

CDM is the major feeder choir to the LEC and other famous choirs. It contributed the largest number of choristers to the All Africa Games (AAG) organised by COJA in 2003 and the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) same year.

Ogbeiwi, Dominic Malagu, Michael D’Almeida, Magdalene Akonnor) and Patience Okeafor are the co-founders of CDM in Lagos. The choir now operates in Abuja, Lagos and Asaba, with plans for a branch in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.