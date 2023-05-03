From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, on Wednesday, begged the United Kingdom to temper mercy with justice in sentencing the former Deputy President of the Senate and his wife, Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu.

In a motion sponsored by the deputy minority leader of the Senate, Chukuka Utazi, the upper legislative chamber said the British government should consider its many years of relationship with the Nigerian government.

The 60-year-old Ekweremadu and, his wife, 56, and Dr Obinna Obeta, 51, were found guilty of facilitating the travel of a young man to Britain with a view to his exploitation, after a six-week trial at the Old Bailey.

The motion moved by Utazi read: ” Clemency should be extended to the Ekweremadus considering that all of the convicts are first offenders.

“Since this matter was novel in the United Kingdom, a novel approach in the sentencing of the convicts be adopted by tempering justice with mercy as the publicity already given to the trial was enough warning to would-be offenders.

“Considering the long history of good relationship existing between Britain and Nigeria, and considering that this is the first time the Senate is

making this kind of plea, that the British Government yields to our request for clemency for the Ekweremadus in their sentencing

“Since the convicts were first offenders and do not have previous criminal records and considering that Ekweremadu was ignorant that seeking out kidney donors was a crime in the United Kingdom even applied to the British High Commission in Abuja for a grant of travel visa to the alleged donor clearly stating in writing the purpose for the travel visa.

“This Senate is not arguing against the conviction of the Ekweremadus as ignorance of the law is no excuse but were forced into these circumstances in their bid to save a dying daughter, Sonia.

“This Senate is not in any way appealing against the conviction of the Ekweremadus. Nevertheless, it is joining them in their allocutus plea by asking for clemency in the coming sentencing just two days away.”