From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has joined others in pleading with the United Kingdom government to be compassionate towards former Nigeria Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, awaiting the verdict of the court on organ harvesting.

In a statement by Head of Media, Public Relations and Protocols of NIDCOM in Abuja, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, she pleaded with the court to show compassion and sympathy in this case

“I join men and women of goodwill to plead for clemency for Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, if only even considering the psychological trauma, Sonia, the daughter, would be going through knowing that her parents are in jail because they tried to save her from a health condition she had no control over,” she pleaded.

Dabiri-Erewa implored the UK government to temper justice with mercy, and admitted that “mistakes have been made, and lessons learnt.”

The NIDCOM boss posited that though there is no ignorance before the law, Ekweremadu and his wife acted under natural instincts of parents to save an ailing daughter, and not for commercial purposes.