From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Academic activities were paralyzed at the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday as students of the institution blocked the school’s main gate protesting alleged hike in school fees and other charges.

The protest which lasted for more than three hours affected activities as workers and visitors were denied access into the school, while other road users were unable to get to their destinations.on time.

Major highway leading to Iworoko, Ifaki, Oye-Ekiti towns and the environs were also blocked by the students leading to heavy gridlock along the route.

The students in their large number brandished various placard inscriptions expressing their grievances.

Speaking with newsmen via phone, the Students Union President, Dotun Ogunsanya, explained that apart from the increase in school fees which has been on ground, the major cause of the protest was the imposition of late registration fees of N10, 000 which did not go down well with students.

“We held a meeting with the management on Monday, where they agreed to reduce it to N5, 000 and I advised them to meet with the faculty presidents but the faculty presidents turned the offer down.”

Findings revealed that the University had charged N10,000 for late registration but the leadership of the students union pleaded on behalf of the students and the school management agreed to reduce it to N5,000 which allegedly did not go down well with the students.

Following the development, the institution’s Vice Chancellor, Prof. Edward Olanipekun, announced the suspension of academic activities on the campus for two weeks with immediate effect.

A statement by the university’s Head, Directorate of Information & Corporate Affairs, Bode Olofinmuagun, said no student must be seen on the campus for the next two weeks.

The statement added,

“Arising from the above, all students of the university are ordered to vacate the campus premises immediately and should not be seen within the campus premises for the next two weeks.

“Parents and guardians are hereby advised to invite their wards home immediately. Any student found wandering around the university premises does so at his or her own risk.”