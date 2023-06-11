From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Alumni Association of the Ekiti State University (EKSU), Ado Ekiti has elected new executive members to oversee the affairs of the association.

Pastor Adetunji Aribasoye was elected as the new chairman while Dr Adebayo Adesoji and Mr Tosin Adesuyi were elected as Vice Chairman 1 and Vice Chairman 2, respectively.

Also elected include, Mr. Agbele Omoniyi- General Secretary, Mrs Damilola Asefon- Assistant General Secretary, Mr. Fálọlá Adekunle- Financial Secretary and Mr Olúwaṣeun Awopetu- Assistant Financial Secretary

Others are: Mr Adeleke Adekunle- un-officio, Mr Ayodeji Ogunbusuyi- Treasurer, Mrs Aregbe Funmi- Assistant Treasurer, Mr Maxwell Olu-Ajayi- Social Secretary and Mr Adebisi Adeola- Welfare Director

According to the Electoral Officer, Mr Adedayo Abegunde, Mrs Ayoola Temitope Fagboye emerged as Assistant Welfare Director, Dr Agboola Mayowa- PRO 1, Mr Omolayo Omotomilola- PRO 2, Mr Ademola Richard- Legal Adviser and Mr Qozeem Oladapo was elected Sports Director.

Speaking after the election, the new chairman promised to build on the achievements of his predecessor.

The outgone chairman, Mr Adedeji Oso expressed gratitude to members for their cooperation and support for his administration, charging the new exco members to strive and uplift the standard of the Association.

Other stakeholders at the event who included, the global secretary of the Association, Mr Isaac Akinleye, and Yomi Oso, congratulated the new executives, urging them to justify the confidence reposed in them.

The new executives will lead the association for three years.