By Adewale Sanyaolu

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Mr. Ekperikpe Ekpo, has pledged to increase investment in the gas-to-power sector value chain for improved access to electricity across the country.

The Minister stated this, yesterday, during his maiden meeting with staff of the ministry jointly held with the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, in Abuja.

Ekpo added that his Ministry would work towards attracting investments into the gas sector to unlock its full potential for national development. He said his vision was to grow gas supply to thermal plants so as to improve electricity generation to consumers in the country.

The Minister lamented that of the 20 top gas producing nations in the world, utilisation was least in Nigeria, hence the need for increased investments in the industry.

He also assured of greater investments in Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) infrastructure to deepen penetration among Nigerians.

He said the gas sector held great prospects for the resuscitation of the economy and tasked workers on the need for commitment and dedication to meeting the expectations of Nigerians from the gas industry.

“Today we talk about insecurity, unemployment and even food security, but I believe that this ministry is critical to the growth of our economy.”

We need to grow gas supplies to our power plants so that there is improved electricity generation and supply to assist in job creation to our youths,” he said.

Ekpo assured existing and prospective investors of a conducive environment to do business in the gas industry.

Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr Gabriel Aduda, implored the minister to intervene in the disparity in remuneration between staff of the ministry and industry workers.

He said the ministry was endowed with quality and experienced staff to match or exceed that by operators in the industry asking that the minister assist workers enjoy petroleum service allowances