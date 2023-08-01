•Convenes Biafra convention October, says no going back on sit-at-home

By Chukwudi Nweje

Finland-based leader of Biafra Independence Movement (BIM), Simon Ekpa, has declared himself Prime Minister of Biafra Republic.

In a viral on-line video, Ekpa stated that there was no going back on the sit-at-home declared by his group, and added that the action is in preparation for the final exit of Biafra from Nigeria.

He also announced that the 2023 edition of Biafra Convention will hold in Finland by October.

He described the letter by Aloy Ejimakor, special counsel to Nnamdi Kanu, incarcerated leader of Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), on his verified Twitter handle on Friday opposing the sit-at-home order as fake and warned those behind it not to dare the BIM.. He said the proposed two weeks sit-at-home was to prove to the world that Biafra is ready to exit Nigeria.

He said: “I want to make it clear that the coming two weeks sit-at-home is non-negotiable. I want to make it clear to those who have collected money and started flying a fake letter from Mazi Nnamdi Kanu that the sit-at-home is for the demand for the intimidate release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu from the dungeon of the Department of State Services (DSS); for the preparation of Biafra self referendum, we want to prepare the mind of Biafra people for the referendum; we are going to have the first ever Biafra Convention 2023 in Finland in October. We want to notify the whole world of the readiness of Biafrans to take their future and freedom into their hands. By sitting at home we will crate the awareness and crash the economy of Nigeria.”

Ekpa said sitting at home is a feature used from time immemorial and that the group had adopted it to press home its demand for an independent Biafran State.

He said other civil disobedience would follow if Kanu is not released after the two weeks sit-at-home. He also vowed to use the sit-at-home to demonstrate that the Biafran Republic government in exile is in charge of Biafranland and enjoys 99 per cent loyalty of Biafran people.

“Just like the Senate President said, though he misrepresented me, he called me the real Governor of the South East, I am not the real Governor of the South East, I am the Prime Minister of Biafra Republic,” he said.

Ekpa said the sit-at-home would invalidate the legitimacy of those that parade themselves as elected representatives of the people of the South East.

“Those people at the National Assembly, we want to invalidate them, this sit-at-home is what we are using to prove to the world that Biafra is ready to exit Nigeria.”