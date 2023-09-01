.Says no room for poor performance

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has told Commissioners in his cabinet that their performance would be assessed after six months in office, based on how effective they are able to implement their work plans in line with the administration’s development agenda.

The Governor said the performance bond they all signed upon resumption in office has started counting, adding that there would be no room for any poor performance.

Governor Oyebanji made this known in his office on Thursday at the commencement of work plan review with Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The Governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser (Media), Yinka Oyebode, said, “he found it expedient to personally meet with the heads of MDAs following the bifurcation of some ministries and to review and approve work plans as well as clarify their activities and resolve some grey areas.”

He said, “having provided the necessary guidance and support, each commissioner would be assessed after six months to see how effective they are able to innovate to meet set goals and enhance growth.”

The Governor who was joined by the Secretary to the State Government, Dr Habibat Asubiaro; Head of Service, Engr Sunday Komolafe; Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development, Mr Akintunde Oyebode; and Head of Office of Trasnafirmation, and Service Delivery (OTSD), Dr Moyo Ekundayo; at the review meeting with the Commissioners, said it was time to drive governance with innovation, adding that he would not accept the old ways of doing things.

The Ministries that were attended to on the first day of the work plan review included Ministry of Environment; Ministry of Wealth Creation and Employment; Ministry of Youth Development; and the Ministry of Special Duties; Regional Development and Intergovernmental Affairs.

The exercise will continue till next week and will culminate in the inclusion of all approved work plans, programmes and projects in the 2024 budget.

Governor Oyebanji used the opportunity to task the heads of the MDAs to come up with strategic plans that would give all round development to the state and ensure that the people enjoy dividends of democracy.

He also stressed the need for ministries to form diplomatic bonds with their successful counterparts in other states in order to replicate their productive policies in Ekiti.

While assuring them that his administration would give every necessary support for the MDAs to deliver on their mandate, the Governor said the activities of all Commissioners and their MDAs would be under surveillance as his administration would constantly measure growth.

“Recall I said at the Exco meeting that it is not going to be business as usual. I don’t want us to continue using the same old methods of doing things. If we do that we would remain on a spot for the next three years,” he added.