From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The passing of Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, the former Deputy Governor of Ekiti State, has been mourned by the Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Olubunmi Adelugba. According to her, the loss of Otunba Egbeyemi is a great loss to Ekiti State and Nigeria as a whole.

In a statement released on Sunday by her Special Adviser (Media), Odunayo Ogunmola, the Speaker described the late Otunba Egbeyemi as a dedicated, committed, and patriotic public servant who left indelible legacies during his lifetime.

Rt Hon Adelugba paid a condolence visit to the family of the deceased former Deputy Governor at GRA, Ado Ekiti on Saturday, where she signed a condolence register and paid tribute to him. She also stated that Otunba Egbeyemi was a father figure and a great mentor to younger politicians, including herself, and his contributions to peace and conflict resolution in chieftaincy and land disputes during his tenure as Deputy Governor under former Governor Dr Kayode Fayemi were legendary.

The Speaker further stated that the late Otunba Egbeyemi’s passing is a great loss to the All Progressives Congress (APC), which he served in various capacities, including his chairmanship of the party’s Reconciliation Committee after the last governorship primary. She described him as a consistent, loyal, trusted, and dependable politician in the progressives family, and a rallying point during challenging times for the umbrella party.

Rt Hon Adelugba expressed the Ekiti State House of Assembly’s sense of loss, having been a former legislator himself as a member of the old Ondo State House of Assembly. She prayed that God would grant the entire family members of the late Otunba Egbeyemi the courage and fortitude to bear the great loss, urging them to take solace in the worthy legacies of service, honour, integrity, and statesmanship left behind by their patriarch.