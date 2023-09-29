From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Chairman of Ekiti State Independent Electoral Commission(EKSIEC), Hon. Justice Cornelius Akintayo (Retd),

has disclosed that elections of Chairmen and Councillors into the 16 Local Governments and 22 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the State will be conducted December 2, 2023.

The EKSIEC Chairman made the disclosure during a press conference in Ado-Ekiti, capital of Ekiti State.

Akintayo who remarked that the Commission had begun processes for the forthcoming elections in line with the law and that electioneering campaigns by political parties commenced September 18, assured that the elections would be free, credible and acceptable to all.

He urged all registered political parties to participate in the exercise and adhere strictly to the timetable and all laws relating to the conduct of the elections, promising that there would be a level playing ground for all parties .

“On our part, we are ready and determined to conduct free and fair election which will also be credible and acceptable to all. There will be a level playing ground for all the people and the political parties.”

The EKSIEC boss explained that Ward Congresses to elect Councillorship and Chairmanship candidates by political parties will hold on Saturday, September 30 and Saturday, October 7 respectively.

According to him, ” Collection and submission of nomination forms by political parties from and to SIEC for clearance of candidates will come up on 12th and 18th of October.

“Submission of list of qualified and unqualified candidates by SIEC to political parties and replacement of unqualified candidates( If any) by political parties will also come up on 6th and 10th of November.”

He added, “the publication by electoral officers of persons nominated by political parties and issuance of notice of polls will come up on 20th of November, the notice of withdrawal of nomination (if any ) by candidates and closing of electioneering campaigns by political parties will end on 24th and 29th of November respectively.

Akintayo, who underscored the importance of the Media, solicited the support of media practitioners and other relevant stakeholders in the State for the success of the exercise,

Assuring that the electoral body will do its best to discourage voter apathy, he said the commission will embark on aggressive awareness and mobilisation of voters on the need for them to go out en mass and participate in the election and vote for the candidates of their choice, stressing that their participation should be devoid of violence, thuggery, corruption and vote-buying.