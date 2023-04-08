From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Social Democratic Party(SDP) in Ekiti State has expressed shock and disappointment on the judgement of the five man panel of the supreme court led by Justice Musa Danttijo Muhammed delivered on Thursday as a rape of democracy which will go a long way in the anal of history of Nigeria as one of the worst judgments pronounced with emotions and recklessness as the grounds of appeal and prayers before his lordships were convincing enough for the SDP and the candidate to get favourable judgement.

This was contained in a statement issued by the party’s Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Gani Salau, on Saturday,.

The statement read: “The chairman of the party in the state, Dr Dele Ekunola, expressed his displeasure on behalf of the party when he led the State Working Committee members to Ifaki Ekiti, the country home of Engr. Segun Oni, the candidate of the party in the June 18 2022 gubernatorial election, on a solidarity visit having pondered on the supreme court judgement delivered on Thursday which affirmed the victory of Biodun Oyebanji as the Governor of Ekiti State.

“Ekunola described the pronouncement and dismissal of the case outrightly as the least expected of highly respected Justices of the supreme court without keenly and carefully looking at the grounds and prayers of the Social Democratic Party which were critical to its determination and summarily dismissed the case and promised to communicate the reasons for its dismissal later to the parties too distasteful and unbearable.

” In Yoruba parlance, a name you intend to give to your baby will be kept with you till the day of the naming ceremony. It is unfortunate that Danttijo Muhammed unveiled the name of his new baby before the naming ceremony. That means, since the name of the child is known before the naming proper, the name becomes uninteresting to the neighbours, well-wishers and the public.

“Since reasons for the dismissal of the case were to be given later, it is also expected that the pronouncement ought to have been given later and this is where we found ourselves as Nigerians.

“How can Danttijo Muhammed be expected to be neutral in the case? “We are not surprised and perturbed that Danttijo Muhammed made such pronouncement because he was one of the appeal court Justices that sacked Segun Oni at the Ilorin court of appeal division in 2010 on the mere allegation that the electoral officials used red biro to mark the voters attendance sheet during the rerun election. So, Thursday action of Danttijo Muhammed and his team was a fulfillment of APC onslaught against Oni and SDP and the whole world is watching.

“Sometimes ago, the former Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi at Aramoko Ekiti boasted that he had the judiciary in his pocket and described the court action of the SDP challenging the outcome of the June 18, 2022 gubernatorial elections as a waste of time and mere entertainment. Are we to live like this as a nation where justice is always perverted?”

The state chairman, however, praised Chief Segun Oni for his doggedness, steadfastness and vision for Ekiti. “You remain an hero of democracy, a symbol of truth and justice which everybody in this state and beyond keeps on attesting to. You are our bride come rain, come shine. We wish you God’s guidance and success in your future endeavours”.

The former Governor of Ekiti State and the gubernatorial candidate of the Social Democratic Party, Chief Segun Oni thanked the leadership of the party in the state for the show of love and solidarity expressed to him through their visit and assured them of greater days ahead. He described the supreme court pronouncement as one of the things to happen and wished Ekiti well.