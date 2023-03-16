From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Ekiti Young Professionals has called on the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President-Elect Bola Tinubu to micro-zone the position of the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives to the state.

According to a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja and signed by the chairman of the professional body, Dr Tolu Dada, he said the State stood firmly by Tinubu and delivered its bloc votes to him during the February 25th presidential election.

Dada said: “We heartily congratulate you on your emergence as the president-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. In the annals of Nigeria, this is the first time a pro-democracy activist, a consummate technocrat with international exposure, a renowned politician with an enviable track record and a great statesman is having the opportunity to pilot the affairs of our great country.

“Clearly, your resounding victory at the polls is a reward for your hard work and commitment to humanity; it is a victory well deserved. Like many others who believe in your great leadership prowess and Midas touch, we are very confident that your tenure of office will be greatly fruitful and eventful. It is a new dawn of hope for Nigeria.

“As well known by Your Excellency, Ekiti State stood all out and gave all for your success at the polls. Ekiti was the first state of the federation to deliver the election results to INEC; in addition to the presidency, Ekiti delivered all the Senate and House of Representatives seats for the All Progressives Congress (APC). This great feat calls for recognition, commendation and reward.

“As a firm believer in fairness, equity and justice, we are confident that key positions under your administration will be fairly and equitably shared amongst the geo-political zones in the country.

“With the likelihood that the office of the Senate President will be zoned to the South-East or South-south, and the Speaker of the House of Representatives to the North-West or North-Central, it would be fair, just and proper to zone the position of the Deputy Speaker to the South-West, precisely, Ekiti State.

“This is predicated on the ground that in addition to the overwhelming support Your Excellency enjoys from Ekiti State, Ekiti has never held any principal office in the House of Representatives. “Awa l’okan”

“We also seek more recognition and consideration of Ekiti for positions at both the Federal Executive and Judiciary arms of government.

“Your Excellency, whilst thanking you for graciously acceding to our request, please, be assured of our love and continued support for your success. We also wish you good health, sound mind and wisdom from God, to lead our country in the right direction.”