From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Public and Private Development Centre (PPDC) has lamented the low engagement of Persons With Disabilities (PWDs), Women and other vulnerable citizens in Ekiti State in Public Procurement processes.

The Centre therefore called on the state government for a change in the narrative, to ensure transparency, efficiency and accountability in the Procurement processes.

The PPDC made the call during a two-day Validation Workshop of Public Procurement Assessment Reports and Focus Group Discussion Session in Ado-Ekiti, capital of the state, with the theme: “Improving Transparency and Accountability in Public Procurement”.

The two-day workshop which was

organized by the PPDC with support from the MacArthur Foundation had in attendance relevant stakeholders from the Bureau of Public Procurement( BPP), Media, Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs), Civil Society Organizations( CSOs), Persons With Disabilities(PWDs) and other vulnerable groups and market women.

Speaking on the workshop, the PPDC Communication Officer, Nnenna Eze, said the purpose of the workshop was to strengthen the capacity of vulnerable citizens such as PWDs, Women and other stakeholders to effectively engage the government.

Eze added that the Centre discovered loopholes in Ekiti State when it carried out a research on public procurement in 2022, on government’s compliance with Freedom of Information Act (FOI Act) and Procurement Act.

According to her, the discovery was part of why the workshop was organised in order to collaborate with relevant stakeholders and cover the loopholes and ensure effective Procurement processes.

In her remarks on the Open Contracting Data Standard (OCDS) portal, Eze charged the government to be transparent by providing the public with relevant information of bidders and contractors and upload up-to-date data of each project on the portal to build public confidence and transparency.

“PPDC came to Ekiti State to engage with our stakeholders from the Government and the Civil Society Organizations, the Media and the vulnerable groups.

“Last year, we carried out a Report on the assessment of the Public Procurement processes in Ekiti State and how the Govt is complying to the FOI Act and Procurement Act.

“We found out some loopholes and we came here today to ensure that we are able to collaborate and cover those loopholes to ensures effective procurement processes, and a fair and Open Contracting process for all.

“There is a need for the government to open up and give the public more relevant information on the Open Contracting Portal.

“The government must put more relevant and up-to-date information on the portal.

“We will work with the Government to ensure that Persons with Disabilities and other vulnerable citizens are included in the procurement processes.”

In his remarks, a representive from Ekiti State Public Service, Bamidele Arowosola said there was the need for government to improve on equality and equity in the process of awarding contracts, adding that vulnerable citizens should be encouraged to participate in contracting arrangements in the various MDAs.

Speaking on the Ekiti State Public Procurement Law 2020, an official of the state Ministry of Justice, Oluwatayo Fabusuyi, said relevant sections stipulated punishments for anyone who contravened the law in the procurement processes, adding that offenders were liable to a conviction of two years imprisonment and or with a fine.