Immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, on Thursday, publicly applauded the sterling performance of the incumbent governor of the state, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, saying that he was happy the people of the state had already given him a pass mark barely a year into his tenure.

Dr. Fayemi, who stated this as he joined Governor Oyebanji to commission the ultra-modern Ado-Ekiti Bus Terminal in Ado- Ekiti, said he didn’t have to wait till mid-term to do an assessment of Oyebanji’s performance, adding that the people of Ekiti State had already awarded him a pass mark based on his sterling performance.

“The evidence of your excellent performance is all over the place for everybody to see.

“The successful completion of this ultra modern bus terminal that is being commissioned today is one such. I have also seen several other projects and programmes you are undertaking to the benefit of the people. This is the beauty of continuity we talked about, and I am so happy to be around to witness this,” Fayemi said.

Speaking further, Dr Fayemi, who said the decision to choose Oyebanji as his successor was not taken out of sentiment, added that he had every reason to support the Oyebanji administration to achieve its set goals, because the “(Oyebanji) governorship project was consciously determined, carefully researched and prayerfully endorsed.”

Commissioning the bus terminal, Governor Oyebanji said the project was a testimony to his administration’s commitment to the actualization of the socio-economic development of the state capital, especially the expansion of the city transportation infrastructure in response to its rapid urbanization.

Oyebanji said commissioning the project which was initiated by Dr Fayemi was a justification of the continuity and shared prosperity agenda of his administration, having earlier commissioned the Traditional Council Chamber also initiated by the former governor.

He explained that the bus terminal would serve as an economic hub for inter-state transportation.