Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has named an eight-member committee to coordinate the process of appointing political office holders into his government.

This he noted is in fulfilment of his pre-election promise to the people of the state to get them involved in the appointinment of people into political offices.

According to a statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, in Ado-Ekiti, on Sunday, the committee has the mandate of the Governor to consult with relevant stakeholders across the 16 local government areas of the state, screen and recommend names of suitable candidates for political appointment.

Some of the key requirements the committee will consider, aside paper qualifications, include track record, character, competence, compassion, integrity, diligence and contribution to community development, among others.

The committee’s task, however, does not cover appointment into the governing councils of state-owned tertiary institutions, as there are laid down procedures guiding such appointment.

The committee members are: Chief George Akosile(Chairman)

Prof Modupe Adelabu(Member), Barrister Paul Omotoso (Member), Chief Alaba Bejide(Member), Chief Olajide Awe (Member)

Other are : Chief (Mrs) Ronke Okusanya(Member), Mr Bayo Aina(Member) and Mr Lekan Ijidale( Member).

The inaugural meeting of the committee is scheduled for Monday, April 3, 2023.