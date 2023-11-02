From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has warned owners of filling stations in the state who are in the habit of hoarding petroleum product, thereby creating unnecessary hardship for the people, to desist from the unethical practice.

The Governor, in a Public Service Announcement by his Special Adviser( Media) Yinka Oyebode, on Thursday, in Ado-Ekiti, has consequently “directed

the State Task Force on Petroleum Product to ensure every filling station that has fuel sell to the public at recommended pump price.

” Any filling station found hoarding fuel will face appropriate sanctions, including payment of heavy fine or sealing off the business premises.”