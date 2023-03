From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor Biodun Oyebanji has approved the appointment of chairmen and members of the governing councils of three tertiary institutions in the state.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser (Media) to the Governor, Yinka Oyebode, on Wednesday.

The institutions are Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti, Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere-Ekiti and Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital, Ado Ekiti.

The governing councils and members are:

Governing Council Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti

Professor Akin Oyebode – Pro

Chancellor and Chairman of Council

Professor Demola Omojola – Member

Chief Bayo Awosemusi – Member

Dr Israel Ovirhi – Member

Arch Dipo Ajayi – Member

Mrs Foluso Olaniyan – Member

Mrs Bunmi Akingba – Member

Mr Rotimi Esho – Member

Professor CO Kolawole – Member

Alhaji Abdusalam Babatunde – Member

Governing Council Bamidele Olumilua University Of Education, Science and Technology, Ikere Ekiti

Chief Wole Olanipekun (SAN) – Chancellor

Professor Dipo Aina – Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Council

Professor Dele Olowokudejo – Member

Mr SI Folorunso – Member

Mr Alaba Olusola Ibitoba – Member

Mrs Iyabo Obasa – Member

Chief (Mrs) Bola Fasuan – Member

Dr Isah Emmanuel Aileonokhuoya – Member

Professor Sehinde Oluwatosin – Member

Governing Council Ekiti State University Teaching Hospital (EKSUTH)

Dr Adedamola Dada – Chairman

Dr Adebola Orimadegun – Member

Dr JO Oguntoye – Member

Alhaja Muibat Akingbade – Member

Prince Soji Agunbiade – Member

Mr Ilesanmi Simon Olugbenga – Member

Mr Adetunji Kolawole – Member

The date for the inauguration ceremony will be announced later.