From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Ekiti State Command, has paraded 13 suspected criminals in the state.

The suspects including some students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, were paraded for various offences ranging from cultism, stealing, cyber stalking, criminal conspiracy, assault and attempted murder.

Parading them on Monday in Ado-Ekiti, capital of the state, the Corps Commandant, John Fayemi, said the Counter Terrorism Unit( CTU) of the Command has been working assiduously to make sure that Ekiti State is free from pockets of security breaches.

The suspects, Tosin Adebayo (22), Abejide Olamide (22), Adeoye Adesewa (21), Oke Oluwanife (22), Ayeni Banke (22) and Adekola Iremide (22) had been on the radar of Counter Terrorism Unit since 18th of March before they were arrested on Sunday around 10:00 pm in Ekute Area of the metropolis.

A complainant, Miss Omolola Muda (23) had approached the Command and reported a case of attempted murder against her and how she was mobbed by seven of them and was stripped naked as a result of a misunderstanding between them.

Muda said after she was stripped naked, the suspects injected pepper into her private part, took the video and posted it on the social media group created by the principal suspect Tosin Adebayo who is the leader of group.

Preliminary investigation by the Counter Terrorism Unit showed that the suspects are members of a cult group in Ado-Ekiti and their mission initially was to kill the victim and dump her body in a pit before an unknown person in the neighborhood came to her rescue.

As for the students of the Federal Polytechnic, Ado-Ekiti, who were among the suspects that were paraded, they were arrested by the Counter Terrorism Unit on the 18th of April.

The students were suspected members of Eye Confraternity who were wrecking havoc on the people living along Poly road, Ado Ekiti.

The CTU had received a complaint from One Mr Emmanuel Oyekunle of Oyebam Hotel Junction, along Poly Road about a threat to his life, stealing and destruction of his property by a suspected cultists group.

Fayemi said the CTU

quickly acted on the information and later arrested seven suspects in connection with the crime.

The suspects, Adebayo Ayomideji (19), Aladegbemi Oluwafemi (22), Ayedemi Damilola Tosin (F) (18), Oyebanji Selim (20), Abiodun Taiwo (F) (23), Taiwo Okunmakinju (F) (23) and Abiodun Kehinde Seun (F) (25), were arrested with some of the stolen goods in their custody.

Threat messages were earlier received by the complainant through one of the suspects’ phone number about their intentions to loot his shop and destroy his property before they eventually committed the crime .