. Sets up joint operation to combat insecurity

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Chairman of Ajoni Local Council Development Area of Ekiti State, Prince Michael Ogungbemi, has restated his commitment to providing the dividends of democracy to the people of the area.

The Council boss made the remarks in Ado-Ekiti, capital of the state, where he disclosed that he has established a joint operation christened

Eradicating Bandits at the Borders of Rural Ajoni Communities (EBBORAC) to tackle insecurity in the area.

According to Ogungbemi ,”the LCDA is at the heart of Kogi and Kwara States, whose roads are being terrorised by bandits, hence the urgent need to establish the security network in order to protect the residents of the area.”

He added that his administration is also working on providing good governance, health care advocacy, promoting education and clean environment.

He hinted that the LCDA has provided social investment and community development through a system of governance hinged on accountability, transparency and probity

“Since we assumed office in January, we began to run the Ajoni LCDA on growth and development. We are working on good governance, health advocacy, promote education, have a clean and nice environment, promote culture and values and to maintain internal security of the LCDA.

“We have an all-round transparent, probity and accountability system of governance at the LCDA. We have provided trainings for the staff and we have taken the welfare of the staff as our priority. We did that by providing internal training for the management staff.

“We have provided social investment and community development as well as infrastructural development in the LCDA where we have provided stewardship account of the LCDA where we met it and where we are taking it to.

“We have organized health interventions in partnership with Agbelolafan where we provided drugs, treatment and diagnosis which was done last year. We partnered with Bountiful Children’s Foundation that has provided free screening to malnourished children in Ekiti. Over 400 children were screened with 300 diagnosed with malnutrition of which we have provided them with food supplement for the past 6 months and we will also continue the provision of the supplement.

“We partnered with Build A School initiative in Africa to support and provide education advancement in Ajoni LCDA by providing four classroom building so pupils could learn under a conducive environment.

“We provided job opportunities for youths, created Ajoni local security network to curb insecurity and kidnapping as the LCDA is at the centre of kogi and Kwara, which are prone to Kidnapping and built markets and lockup shops for various communities.”