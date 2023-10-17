From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The six-point agenda of the administration of the Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, can only be successfully attained by building the capacity of the various stakeholders who can drive the initiative.

The Commissioner for Capacity Development and Training in the state, Prof. Patrick Tedela, stated this while reacting to an interview in his office in Ado-Ekiti, the capital of the state.

Prof Tedela said the governor who felt the need to engender a fresh vista in his administration, established the ministry as a driving force to advance the wellbeing of the people of the state through his shared prosperity policies.

The commissioner pointed out that as the pioneer helmsman of the ministry, he has the mandate for the capacity development of civil servants, and also to bring into place necessary reforms that could bring about effective and efficient service delivery in the Ekiti state civil service.

He said there was the need for the new Ministry to be expanded in such a way that its mandate would not be limited to capacity building of civil servants alone, but to make it all-inclusive affairs.

He added that employment, wealth and job creation policy of government can not be achieved if the unemployed youths are not trained.

According to him, this is to make them employable by introducing them to some skills and vocations as well as providing them with information that could actually help them to be employable.

The commissioner opined that the mandate of his ministry could be expanded beyond just taking care of the capacity building of civil servants and be extended to covering the private and informal sectors.

The University don said there are lot to do in the ministry that borders on building capacity, stressing that identifying areas of need within or outside the civil service will help the ministry to deliver on its mandate.