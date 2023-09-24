From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, has recalled the General Manager of the State’s Sports Council, Mr Adekunle Adeyemi from the ongoing 7th National Youth Games in Asaba, Delta State, over poor kitting of state’s athletes.

The directive followed the shabby appearance of the athletes at the march-past event during the opening ceremony.

This was made known in a statement by

the Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun and made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, on Sunday

Olatunbosun said, “Adeyemi is expected to explain circumstances leading to the shabby kitting of the state’s athletes at the opening session, which photograph is circulating online. He was directed to hand over to the next most senior official at the games and return home immediately..

“The official who will act as head of the delegation, is to oversee the welfare and wellbeing of the athletes at the competition.”

He described the development as unfortunate, adding that the State would take full responsibility for the regrettable incident.

The Commissioner, however, maintained that t”he state Government made adequate provision for the team’s participation at the Games.”

He restated the commitment of the Oyebanji administration to providing platforms for Ekiti youths to exhibit their God – given talents in line with the youth development and job creation agenda of the administration.