From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

On Saturday evening, Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, paid a condolence visit to the family of the late Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, former Deputy Governor of the state.

During the visit, the Governor expressed his sorrow and described the passing of the late Deputy Governor as mysterious, stating that “great men like the late Deputy Governor always die in mysterious ways, not allowing anyone to have a fore-knowledge of their departure.”

Governor Oyebanji, accompanied by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo and Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, visited the residence of the deceased in Ado-Ekiti GRA, where he commended the former Deputy Governor’s exemplary life and lasting legacy. He assured the family of the government’s support in giving the late Deputy Governor a befitting burial and urged the children to be proud of their father’s remarkable achievements and the indelible marks he left on the political terrain of Ekiti State and Nigeria as a whole.

While acknowledging the difficult questions that arise in such situations, the Governor emphasised the importance of faith in God and giving Him all the glory for a life well spent. He praised Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi for living well and leaving a strong legacy that would take time to surpass. The Governor encouraged the family to remain strong and steadfast, knowing that God is the author of life, who can give and take at any time.

“My charge to the family and the children, of which I am one, is for us to have faith in God and thank him for the gift of Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi,” he asserted. “You should be proud of him, God will teach you how to sustain his legacy, it is a very big one but I assure you, you are not alone in this. At the appropriate time, we will sit down and structure how we are going to give him a befitting burial, we have to give him a befitting burial and that government will do.”