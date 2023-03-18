Describes late Deputy Governor as statesman of repute

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has expressed his condolences on the passing of the former Deputy Governor of the state, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi, who died on Friday evening after a brief illness at the age of 79.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr Yinka Oyebode, on Saturday, the Governor described the late Deputy Governor as a distinguished statesman, respected community leader, and a great lover of his people, who made significant contributions to the growth and development of the state.

Governor Oyebanji also commended Otunba Egbeyemi for serving Ekiti State meritoriously in different capacities and for continuing to contribute to the development and stability of the state, even after leaving office. He described the late Deputy Governor as a man of honor, a great leader of his people, and a father figure to many, adding that Egbeyemi would be greatly missed for his frankness, deep insight, and wise counsel.

The Governor urged Egbeyemi’s children, family, and associates to be consoled by the fact that he lived a fulfilled life in the service of God, the state, and humanity. He further expressed his gratitude for the impact Egbeyemi made and for etching his name in gold as a man of honor, an excellent team player, and a seasoned administrator.

“On behalf of my wife, the Government, and good people of Ekiti State, I commiserate with the children and immediate family members of our dear leader and former Deputy Governor, Otunba Bisi Egbeyemi on his passing. While we thank God for the life of impact he lived, we know that he shall be sorely missed. Our prayer is that God Almighty will grant him eternal rest and comfort the family,” the statement added.