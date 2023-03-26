Ekiti State, Governor Abiodun Oyebanji, has appointed an eight-member committee to coordinate the process of appointment of political office holders.

Chairman of the committee is George Akosile, while Modupe Adelabu, Paul Omotoso, Alaba Bejide, Olajide Awe, Ronke Okusanya, Bayo Aina and Lekan Ijidale are members.

The governor mandated the committee to consult with relevant stakeholders in the 16 local government areas of the state, screen and recommend names of suitable candidates for political appointments.

Some of the criteria to be used aside paper qualifications are track records, character, competence, compassion, integrity, diligence and contributions to community development.

He said the committee’s task does not cover appointments into the governing councils of state-owned tertiary institutions as there were laid-down procedures guiding the appointments.

The governor’s media aide, Yinka Oyebode, stated in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, that the committee would hold its inaugural meeting on Monday, April 3.