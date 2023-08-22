From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, has distributed bags of rice to the State Widows’ Association as part of measures to cushion the effects of the present economic situation.

Speaking while handing over the bags of rice to the leadership of the widows’ body in the state in her office in Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, Dr. Oyebanji said the state government was concerned about widows and other vulnerable groups and would not relent to give them succour to alleviate their suffering.

She explained that the bags of rice were part of the ones received by the state government for distribution as palliative materials noting that it became expedient for widows to be captured in the exercise to give them a sense of belonging.

The First Lady used the opportunity of the forum to disclose that her pet project, Widows And Orphans Hope (WAOH) Project would be launched during the first anniversary of the administration of her husband, Governor Biodun Oyebanji in October to give them care and support on a higher scale.

Dr. Oyebanji who expressed the belief that giving to the poor remained an essential means of doing God’s work also revealed that WAOH Project would help young orphans in the pursuit of their education through financial support to pay their school fees and purchase of educational materials.

The Governor’s wife explained that over 25,000 widows had registered under the WAOH Project while more names were still being collated

She said: “The WAOH pet project would be unveiled when this present government is one year in office, by then we shall be able to empower the Widows in their various businesses. It will be in batches as those who did not have any means of survival would be first to be considered while the privileged widows would take their turns later.

“Giving a helping hand to the people in need is a sure way of uplifting their spirits. We must be committed to this and other philanthropic ideals in Ekiti State.

“We will launch my pet project WAOH, which targeted widows and orphans during a year anniversary of my husband in office for empowerment of indigent, aged widows and orphans in the state.

“Over 25,000 widows had registered so far and we are still collating more names for this projects.”

The First Lady therefore sought the support of the beneficiaries of the gesture for government in the area of prayer so that all the proposed developmental agenda would be actualized to the benefits of the entire citizens.

Earlier in a welcome address, the president, Ekiti State Widows Association, Mrs Phebean Fatuase appreciated the good gesture of the governor’s wife saying such will assist the members in meeting their daily needs.

She added that the association would continue to pray for the present government to succeed.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Foluso Awojolu, appreciated the wife of the Governor for her kind gesture, praying God to sustain her and her husband, Governor Oyebanji for a successful tenure.