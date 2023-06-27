• Screening commences on Monday

From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Adeoye Aribasoye, on Tuesday unveiled the list of nominees for the position of commissioners forwarded by Governor Biodun Oyebanji for screening and confirmation.

Speaking at the plenary of the House, the first to be held since the Seventh Assembly was inaugurated on June 6, the Speaker disclosed that the screening would commence on Monday, July 3 when the nominees’ are expected to begin appearing before the legislators.

Reading the communication from the Governor dated June 26, Rt. Hon. Aribasoye directed the Clerk of the Assembly to communicate each of the nominees to furnish the House thirty (30) copies of their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs) not later than Friday, June 30 in readiness for the screening which kicks off on Monday, July 3.

Rt. Hon. Aribasoye disclosed that the screening of commissioners-designate would be held on senatorial district basis with nominees from Ekiti North to be screened first while nominees from Ekiti South would follow while the last set to be screened are nominees from Ekiti Central.

The Speaker who announced the intention of the legislators to do a thorough job also disclosed that not more than three nominees would be grilled each day until the list is exhausted.

From the list read by the Speaker, Ado, Efon, Irepodun/Ifelodun, Ido/Osi and Ayekire Local Government Areas have two commissioner nominees each while nine other council areas have one each.

The nominees whose names were read out from the list by the Speaker are Mrs. Tosin and Mrs Tayo Adeola (Ado), Rt. Hon. Karonwi Oladapo and Mrs. Peju Babafemi (Efon), Prof. Ojo Bakare (Ekiti West), Hon. Ojo Atibioke (Ijero) and Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun and Mr. Adebayo Ajisola (Irepodun/Ifelodun).

Others are Mr. Adebayo Adesola and Dr. Kareem Akande (Moba), Chief Folorunso Olabode (Ilejemeje), Dr. Kofoworola Aderiye and Mr. Oyeniyi Adebayo (Ido/Osi) and Mr. Seun Fakuade (Oye).

The rest are Prof. Patrick Tedela (Ekiti Southwest), Mr. Kehinde Ajobiewe (Ekiti East), Mr. Olufemi Awe and Prof. Bolaji Aluko (Ayekire), Mr. Ebenezer Boluwade (Emure), Mr. Kayode Fasae (Ise/Orun) and Otunba Dolamu Adeniyi (Ikere).

The Speaker also explained that the approval of ten (10) Special Advisers would be would be done alongside that of the commissioners.

The Governor said the forwarding of the list signified his intention to expand the State Executive Council with the appointment of Commissioners to assist in service delivery to the people of Ekiti State.

It will be recalled that Ikole local government area already has two serving commissioners: Dr. Oyebanji Filani (Health and Human Services) and Mr. Akintunde Oyebode (Finance and Economic Development) while Oye local government area is already represented by the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr. Dayo Apata, SAN.

The trio were sworn in alongside nine other Special Advisers shortly after Governor Oyebanji assumed office on October 16 last year.

The Speaker also announced the constitution of three key committees pending the constitution of other standing committees of the House.

The committees constituted include Rules and Business which has the House Majority Leader, Hon. Tolu Ige as the Chairman and Deputy Majority Leader, Hon. Yomi Ayorinde as Vice Chairman. Other members of the Committee are Hon. Iyabo Fakunle-Okieimen, Hon. Ademola Ojo, Hon. Femi Akindele while the Assembly Clerk, Mr. Tola Esan would serve as the Secretary.

The House Committee on Media and Public Affairs has Hon. Babatunde Oke as Chairman and Hon. Lateef Akanle as Vice Chairman. Other members are Hon. Idowu Odebunmi, Hon. Bosede Olowookere, Hon. Femi Akindele

An Ad Hoc Committee on Legislative Agenda that would liaise with the State Executive Council to come up with Executive-Legislative Agenda was also constituted. The Committee is expected to prepare legislative agenda for the Seventh Assembly in concurrence with the executive arm of government.

It is chaired by Hon. Ayodeji Adegbite. Other members are Hon. Abimbola Solanke, Hon. Babatunde Oke, Hon. Omotayo Babatunde and Hon. Idowu Odebunmi. Mr. Bankole Ogunmosunle would serve as Secretary.

Also at the sitting, the Ekiti State Electric Power Sector Bill passed the First Reading while the Ekiti State Sports Commission Bill passed through the First and Second Readings.

After an exhaustive deliberation, Speaker Aribasoye committed the Ekiti State Sports Commission Bill 2023 to the Committee on Youths and Sports to be constituted very soon which is expected to report back to the House.

The motion for the adjournment of the sitting of the House to Monday, July 3 was moved by the Majority Leader, Hon. Tolu Ige and was seconded by Hon. Adeteju Okuyiga.