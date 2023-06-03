From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Ekiti State House of Assembly will on Monday, 5th of June 2023, hold a valedictory plenary for the dissolution of the Sixth Assembly.

A statement by the Clerk of the House, Mr Tola Esan, said the plenary will be in honour of the outgoing members for their service to their constituents, the legislative arm and the state as a whole.

Esan also said the plenary will provide an opportunity for members of the Assembly and the public to reflect on the successes and challenges of the past years.

The dissolution which will be performed by the Executive Governor of the state, Mr Biodun Oyebanji according to the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution and the rules of the Assembly, will mark the end of the legislative activities of the 6th Assembly to pave way for the inauguration of the Seventh Assembly on Tuesday, 6th of June, 2023

The plenary is scheduled to commence at 10:00 am.

Dignitaries from all walks of life are invited to bid the lawmakers farewell.