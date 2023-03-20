From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared 23 candidates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the March 18 House of Assembly Election in Ekiti State winners in 23 constituencies.

INEC also declared that two candidates of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) won two seats and declared the election in one constituency inconclusive.

According to the results released by the Commission, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has not won any seat.

Mr Temitope Akanmu, Head of Voter Education and Publicity, INEC, Ekiti State, released the results on behalf of the State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) Prof. Abayomi Salami, on Sunday.

INEC said APC won 23 seats out of the 26 seats in the Assembly, Social Democratic Party (SDP) won two seats while the election in Ido/Osi Constituency 1 was declared inconclusive.

The Commission said that

the election in Ido/ Osi Constituency 1 was declared inconclusive “due to the fact that the margin of lead principle indicated a need for supplementary elections to be held in three Polling Units( PU) before a clear winner could emerge.”

It added, “This was born out of violent disruption of the voting process in three Polling Units of PU 003, PU 012 and PU 014 all in Registration Area (Ward) 01.”

Among the APC candidates declared winners by INEC are,

Adegbite Ayodeji of Ado Constituency 1, Olagbaju Bolaji of Ado Constituency 11, Okuyiga Adeteju of Aiyekire/ Gbonyin Constituency, Fatunla Babafemi of Ikole Constituency 1, Aribasoye Adeoye of Ikole Constituency 11, Okiemen Fakunle Iyabode of Ilejemeje Constituency, Omotayo Babatunde of Ise/Orun Constituency, Longe Temitope of Oye Constituency 1 , and Odebunmi Idowu of Oye Constituency 11.

While the two SDP candidates declared winners by INEC are, Ogunsakin Olaoye of Ekiti East Constituency 1, and

Omotayo Babatunde of Ise/ Orun Constituency.