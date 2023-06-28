From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

The Speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Adeoye Aribasoye, has announced the creation of an ad hoc committee pursuant to Order 16, Rule 112 (8) with the mandate to produce the legislative agenda for the Seventh Assembly.

The Speaker made the announcement on Tuesday during the 2nd plenary session of the newly inaugurated Assembly.

The committee comprising six members is chaired by Hon. Ayodeji Adegbite (Ado I), while Mr Ogunmosunle Bankole will serve as Secretary.

Others are: Hon Abimbola Solanke (Moba I), Hon Babatunde Oke (lkere I), Hon Omotayo Babatunde (lse/Orun), and Hon ldowu Odebunmi (Oye II)

The ad hoc committee is expected to commence a consultative process of developing a blueprint to guide the 7th Assembly that would be aligned with the development Agenda of the Biodun Oyebanji administration in Ekiti State, to ensure coherence and robust executive-legislative collaboration, to advance accelerated development in Ekiti State.

It is also expected that the Agenda would take into consideration, the agenda of the Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration to ensure Ekiti is the best positioned to optimise benefits from the federal government’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Similarly, the Committee will work with the executive to come up with Executive/Legislative Agenda.

According to Rt Hon Aribasoye, “We are positioning the 7th Assembly to be a model sub-national parliament in Africa, which is why in keeping with global best practice, we are developing a legislative agenda to guide our individual and collective activities.”

In appreciation, Hon. Adegbite thanked the Speaker for the confidence reposed in him and other members to take on such a sensitive and strategic task.

“I have no doubt that with the pedigree of the members; we will deliver on the mandate to produce a legislative agenda that would be a reflection of the aspirations of our people.

I use this opportunity to call on development partners and grassroots stakeholders to support the process.”