From Priscilla Ediare, Ado Ekiti

Amotekun Corps operatives in Ekiti State arrested two suspects on Tuesday, one for illegal possession of a firearm and cultivation of Indian hemp, and the other for suspected gunshot wounds.

The suspects were identified as 35-year-old Monday Reuben and 21-year-old Joseph Akanbi.

The Amotekun Commander in the state, Brig-Gen Joe Komolafe (retd), said the operatives apprehended the suspects following tips-off.

Monday was found in a forest in Ise-Ekiti with a locally made gun and an illegal business of cultivating Indian hemp. Joseph was nabbed in Oke-Ila, Okeyinmi area of Ado Ekiti with fresh wounds suspected to have been sustained from gunshots.

According to Komolafe, “Upon interrogation, Monday, who told us he is an Indian hemp farmer, said that he migrated from the forest in Owo, Ondo State last year. He came to Ise Forest to plant Indian hemp. He said that the gun is being used to protect himself from herdsmen who were fond of disturbing them. Having locally made gun is against the firearms law, and he as well indulges in the illegal business of cultivating Indian hemp.” The second suspect, Joseph, was found with a big wound in his leg, suspected to be a gunshot injury. He was not coherent during interrogation, and the community alerted the Corps of his presence.

The Commander urged the residents of the state to report any suspicious movements to the Corps and law enforcement agencies, adding that the suspects would be referred to the RRS Police for further investigation and prosecution if possible.

The suspects pleaded for mercy from the government, with Monday saying, “I am pleading for mercy from the government. I know my greatest offence now is the gun that I possess. I want mercy.” Joseph claimed that his injury was from beatings and cutlasses.