JOE EFFIONG, UYO

Akwa Ibom indigenes in Diaspora under the aegis of Concerned Ekid People of Eket and Esit Eket Local Government Areas have appealed to Nigeran Senators-elect to support Senator Godswill Akpabio to emerge as President of the 10th senate, saying he is the most suitable for the position.

The group, in endorsing Senator Akpabio, a former minority leader of the senate and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, reasoned that he has an established character of performance which was clearly demonstrated when he served as governor between 2007 and 2015, and as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs.

Describing the former governor as a detribalised leader, thinker and creative personality, the group said in a press release that Akpabio’s wealth of experience and social engineering skills would be very useful especially at a time like this when the peace of Nigeria is threatened by ethnic agitations and economic straits.

“Senator Godswill Akpabio having proven his mettle as Governor of Akwa Ibom State (2007– 2015) and having lifted our dear state in human capacity development and in infrastructural development as never before experienced in state history, a detribalised leader, thinker, a dreamer, builder and creator par excellence, we are quite sure that Nigeria needs his wealth of experience and social engineering skills at such a time like this to defibrillate Nigeria back to life.”

“We therefore endorse Senator Akpabio as the man most suitable to preside over the legislative business of the nation for the making of good laws that will help rejuvenate the nation.”

“We join men of goodwill in Nigeria and appeal to the Senators -elect, to choose Senator Godswill Akpabio as the President of the 10th Senate , and we are sure that by so doing, Nigeria will rise and run with all cylinders firing at optimum performance.” The group said.

The release was signed by the international co-ordinator of Ekid People in Diaspora, Mr Manfred Ekpe; Prof. Sonny Abia, the co-ordinator for America; Mr. Udofia Sam, the coordinator for Europe; Prof. Felix Edoho (USA), Mrs. Glory Ekpo (UK), Mr. Elvis Abia (UK) and Mr. Laisa David Abiatu, co-ordinator for the Middle East.

The group urged Senator Akpabio to task the federal government to upgrade Maritime Academy, Oron, to a full-fledge University, improve infrastructure in the school to a modern, world class standard, and support the realisation of the proposed Ibom deep seaport project.

The group also urged Senator Akpabio to bring to fore the social, economic, health and environmental hazards associated with the continued criminalisation of community refining in the Niger Delta and get the federal government to integrate artisanal refiners into the oil and gas sector in the region.

“Regulate oil refining in Nigeria and instead of keeping the present laws that illegitimatize community oil refining in the Niger Delta, it should rather regulate and bring this otherwise illegal activity within the ambit of legal regulation by identifying the illegal refiners, training them officially on oil refining and refinery technology, and developing the illegal refineries into modular or mini refineries.”

By doing so, the federal government will “make use of the Nigerian indigenous technology, talents and human resources to drive the economy of the nation rather than destroy their businesses and means of livelihood, thereby driving them into the underworld of robbery, kidnapping and other vices, which are inimical to national security, safety, tourism and all aspects of the micro and macro economy of our country”, the group submitted.