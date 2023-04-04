From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Renowned political commentator and strategist, Emma Ejiofor, has commiserated with the Chief Whip of the Senate and former governor of Abia State, Orji Uzor Kalu on the death of his wife, Ifeoma.

In a condolence message, Ejiofor noted that the news of Ifeoma’s demise was very shocking and devastating.

Ejiofor said her passage came at a time when her usual virtuous mien would have been inestimable in uplifting Nigeria and humankind.

“While acknowledging that her passage onto eternity is a mortal obligation, I equally counsel that we all find solace in the biblical injunction not to sorrow as others who have hope, but to beseech the Almighty God for the fortitude to bear the loss and grant her soul sweet repose in His domain,” Ejiofor added.