From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives has urged the Joint Admission Matriculation Board (JAMB) to desist from any further action on the controversy surrounding alleged manipulation of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination ( UTME) result by Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme, pending the outcome of investigation by its Ad-hoc Committee.

The House, which resolved to set up an ad-hoc committee to probe the controversy surrounding the alleged UTME result manipulation, charged JAMB to rescind the three years ban slammed on Ejikeme, pending the outcome of investigation.

The ad-hoc committee, when constituted is also expected to probe the existence of special examination centres and report back to the House within three weeks for further legislative actions.

This followed the adoption of a motion by Awaji-Inombek Abiante,.on calling on the parliament to investigate the controversy between JAMB and Ejikeme over alleged manipulation of UTME result.

Recall that while result printout from JAMB indicated that Ejikeme scored 362 in the last UTME examination conducted by the former, the examination says the the latter’s score in the examination is 249. JAMB had also banned the student from participating in its examination for the next three years.