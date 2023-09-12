The Nigeria Pillar of Sports, Chief Donatus Agu-Ejidike JP has hailed the Super Eagles of Nigeria, over their scintillating performance, against “The Patriots” of Sao Tome and Principe, in one of the Group A’s final matches, of the AFCON-2023 qualifying series, at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium Uyo on Sunday.

Agu-Ejidike who commended the Super Eagles for topping the group with an unassailable fifteen points, in an interaction with pressmen in Ilorin on Sunday, shortly after the match, also congratulated Victor Osimhen, for scoring a hat trick, and also Taiwo Awoniyi for registering his second Super Eagles career goal, with a well-taken goal inside the box.

The Anambra-born Sports philanthropist did not leave out, the Italy-based duo of Samuel Chukwueze, and Ademola Lookman, who were the other scorers, as well as every member of the team.

The Super Eagles have already qualified for the next edition of the African flagship football competition to be hosted by Cote d’Ivoire between January 13 and February 11, next year, with a match to spare. Sunday’s match was more or less a formality, as its only significance was to determine who top the group and that honour goes to the Nigerian team.

The former President of the Karate Federation of Nigeria (KFN), therefore, charges the team to cap up their impeccable performance in the qualifiers, with winning the AFCON, come February 2024 in Côte d’Ivoire, to underscore their reputation as one of the power houses of football in Africa.