It is not a written law in the constitution but to be a Nigerian is to be fully aware of the unwritten law of power sharing in the country. Borne out of a desire to maintain balance in the way regions get access to power, the power sharing culture says that once a region has completed a presidency tenure (irrespective of competency) the next region on the list now has claim to the throne – forget the different names of candidates from varying regions. The powers that be usually have decided the most likely candidates based on their regions.

This unwritten constitution is partly or wholly responsible for the underdevelopment of the Nigerian nation that has remained a Third World country like was mentioned in my previous columns whereby we eat the cake and share the cake at the same time and this is what we have done after five decades.

The Nigeria that I was born into over eighty years ago, planned and executed short, medium and long term development projects which were inherited by our founding fathers over fifty years ago. We have very little to show and it appears that the future is going to be worse. That is so because of the sharing mentality that has eaten into our political blood cells. Even the states have started sharing development and political appointment among senatorial districts. The civil service and the local government structures have not been left out; even the traditional institutions to a point of inventing and manufacturing traditional heads in every town and village. In the process it has come to everyone to himself or herself, and the country as a nation being left unattended to.

This same sharing formula has distorted every developmental plan that was handed down to our founding fathers. In one of my earlier columns, I wrote about the need for Nigerians to imbibe patriotism as a vital component in the pursuit of development. The love of our nation by every Nigerian – irrespective of tribe, the respect for the national anthem and flag must be enforced regardless of the share of the national cake.

In my research and travels around the country, I found out that anytime an ethnic group or a local government or a political structure – even the civil service – is left out in the sharing of that national cake, the patriotism and love for the nation from that particular group vanishes into thin air and all we hear then is marginalization. For “we the people” to be able to evaluate our problems properly without referring to what the colonial masters did to us, we must get away from the blame game because the British handed over power to a solid nation that was meant to build on what was left. Nigeria had men and women of sound minds – the best you can find anywhere in the world – immense resources and a political structure that was well-tested and still in practice in the UK and many other countries.

Therefore, I cannot go on to talk about our failures without disagreeing with myself over the blame game narrative, but I must talk about the constitution prepared by us and suspended a number of times by us.

The same military Head of State that became President through a political and democratic structure assembled the best brains in Nigeria to come up with a structure to give Nigerians a constitution that was to be the best but derailed because of a third term agenda.