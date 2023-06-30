From Jude Dangwam, Jos

No fewer than eight (8) locals including a six month old baby were reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Kyarang-Tulu of Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Mr. Jerry Datim of the Human Right and Rescue Operation told Newsmen on Friday that suspected Fulani leaders have issued threats of further attacks two weeks after Sallah celebration on some communities.

“From the Bwai attacks where we recorded 19 dead, we had a break of one week, and Kyarang was attacked on Monday night 26 through to 27 of June where eight (8) people were killed in various houses including a six month old baby.”

He narrated that Fulani herders have continued to grazed on farmlands in communities that were earlier attacked, “Those villages that were earlier attacked since 15th of May, 2023, the Fulani herders are grazing on the farmlands of the locals because they’re not there.

“You will see a maize farm with cob already but you will see cattle eating up the farms, we have not heard anything from the government.

“There was a warning yesterday night from a Fulani authority that if they finished Sallah after two weeks. If the Mwagavul people did not returned their cows they should be blamed for what will happen to them.

“The question is, who are those passing these warnings? Is the same Fulani leaders and no government have call them to order and this things are persisting,” he explained.

Datim further explained that “In Kinap yesterday, some of the locals went to farm and they saw the Fulanis coming but they didn’t run away. When the young boy came closer he said to them. You sighted me and you are not running? I will waste you guys now and he shot off air and they ran away and left everything on the farm.

“In Kuba, the Village Head was killed in brought day light on his farm, the locals saw the Fulani and they reported to the security but no arrest was made. Kuba is in Bokkos LGA, and the same warning was passed to them that no body should dare go to farm and since from Wednesday the locals around Kuba has not gone to farm.”

Mr. Datim called for the reinforcement of security personnel particularly the Mopols to those deserted villages to enabled locals returned back to their communities immediately.