From Scholastica Onyeka, Makurdi

Not fewer that eight persons have been reportedly killed by bandits in two communities of Chitto and Gbeji, in Ukum Local Government Area, (LGA), of Benue state.

Our correspondent gathered that the people were killed when two rival bandit groups engaged themselves in a killing spree.

It was also gathered that the bandit who went on rampage also burnt down a market in the area.

Locals from the area who didn’t want to be named said five persons were killed in Chitto on Monday, August 21, 2023 while another three were killed in Gbeji on Tuesday, August 22, 2023.

The local who disclosed that killings were still ongoing at the time of filing this report on Tuesday, said, “Five people were killed yesterday in Chitto, a suburb of Ukum LGA by bandits.

“They burnt the market. It was a different attack from that of the livestock guard commander who was killed in Tine Nune. Four were killed in Chitto and one killed in the suburbs of Chitto in two different attacks making five persons.

“There are no LG Chairmen in place to give directives and the Director General Services and Administration, (DGSA), are sometimes not from that very LG, so everything is just like that.”

Another source from Ukum LG also told newsmen that the bandits killed three persons on Tuesday along Sankera-Chitto road.

He explained that “To the best of my knowledge, the bad guys are fighting themselves. I think that is the summary of what is happening there. One faction is facing the other. We have the presence of military in Zaki-Biam and yet they continue to operate like this. It is unfortunate, ” he lamented.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, (PPRO) Benue state Police Command, SP Catherine Anene, said she was yet to get the information.

Meanwhile, a member of the Benue State House of Assembly, representing Ukum State Constituency, Engr Ezra Nyiyongo, has confirmed the report saying security operatives in the area confirmed to him that three corpses have been recovered so far.