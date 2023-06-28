From Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

Members of the 10th House of Representatives on Wednesday poured out their felicitations with the Muslim Ummah in their respective constituencies and Nigerians at large as they urged the faithfuls to use this year’s commemoration to pray for peace and development of their state in particular and Nigeria in general.

These were contained in their goodwill messages which they personally signed and issued to reporters.

The newly inaugurated Legislators stated that the unity and peace of the country are paramount for the country to make any meaningful progress under the new administration of President Asiwaju Bola Tinubu stressing that it can only be achieved only when there is the security of lives and properties. While wishing the Muslims a successful celebration they called on them to use the festival to continue fervently in prayers for an end to insecurity and for the peace of the country.

In his message Member representing Ndokwa/Ukwuani Federal Constituency, Hon Nnamdi Ezechi congratulated Muslims.

Ezechi noted that the occasion symbolized obedience and sacrifice exemplified by Prophet Ibrahim, who held tenaciously to his faith in God even when faced with the affliction of being asked to sacrifice his son.

He harped on the need for Muslims to emulate the patience, perseverance and sacrifice of the Holy Prophet in view of the rewards that followed the virtues, adding that they should tolerate other religions for the peace, unity and progress of the nation.

Ezechi called on his constituents to continue to live in peace and harmony with one another, especially the non-indigenes, and to always remember their leaders in prayer for the overall good of the area.

On his part Representative of Ukwa Federal Constituency, Hon. Chris Nkwonta expressed optimism that this year’s celebration will be fulfilling, peaceful, blissful and rewarding in all ramifications.

“I congratulate my fellow Muslim Brothers and Sisters, I urge them to use the Special Season to reflect on the key purpose and significance of Eid-El-Kabir which clearly demonstrates; Obedience, Love, Charity, Sacrifice and Spirit of Patriotism to ensure Harmonious and Peaceful Co-existence among one another for a greater and prosperous Nigeria, Nkwonta said.

Hon. Uchenna Harris Okonkwo Representing Idemili North and South Federal Constituency said that ‘Eid-EI-Kabir’ holds an immense significance in Islam which reflects the values of sacrifice, compassion, and unity.

According to him, through the willingness of Ibrahim (Abraham) to sacrifice his beloved son, Ismail (Ishmael), Nigerians are reminded of the importance of sacrificing for the greater good of our nation.

He wrote; “Today, let us come together in the spirit of Eid, setting aside our differences and embracing the ideals of peace, love, progress, and unity. As Nigerians, we face numerous challenges, but through sacrifice and collective effort, we can overcome them and build a better future for ourselves and generations to come.

“I urge each and every one of you to reflect upon the essence of Eid-EI-Kabir and strive to make sacrifices that contribute to the well-being of our nation. Let us sacrifice our personal interests for the greater good, our prejudices for acceptance, and our divisions for unity. Together, we can foster an environment of harmony and understanding, where every Nigerian, regardless of their faith or background, can flourish.

Similarly, a member representing Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo Constituency, Hon Uchenna Clement urged Muslims to use the occasion to be more dedicated to their faith in the interest of the nation. He wrote; “May this Eid-EI-Kabir celebration be a time of renewal for you and your Loved ones, may it bring you closer to Allah becoming more interested in your faith and motivate you to be a better person”

Honourable members Aliyu Wakili Boya, Lady Maureen Chinwe Gwacham and Chinedu Ogah representing Fufore and Song and Oyi / Ayamelum and Ikwo / Ezza South Federal Constituencies respectively conveyed their greetings to the Muslim Faithfuls as they prayed that they reaped the blessings abound in the celebration.