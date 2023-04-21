•IGP orders tight security at praying grounds

From Molly Kilete, Abuja, Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

As Nigerians join the global Muslim community to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr, which is a culmination of the Ramadan period, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, has charged Commissioners of Police across the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Tactical Commanders and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), to beef up security.

He specifically directed the supervisory AIGs and their respective CPs to ensure adequate deployment of officers and assets to critical locations like Eid Prayer Grounds and recreation centres to build confidence amongst the citizens and fun seekers.

Baba, who gave the order in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumiyiwa Adejobi, assured of continued efforts aimed at decimating crimes and criminality and improving public safety and security across the country.

He charged police officers to engage in critical assessment of threat-prone areas, thorough stop and search, raids on black spots, and other anti-crime strategies capable of sustaining peace and public safety in the country. He warned that personnel deployed must be professional and mindful of the fundamental rights of the citizens while discharging their responsibilities with all sense of decorum and alertness.

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday, said it arrested two gunmen in Kano and recovered two AK-47 assault rifles, two empty AK47 magazines, motorcycle, carefully concealed in a sack of yams.

DSS Director of Public Relations, Peter Afunaya, said the suspects were arrested while on transit to deliver the arms for a planned attack in one of the States in Northern Nigeria.

He called on Nigerians to be security conscious and vigilant especially during the celebrations and report any suspicious movement to the security agencies.

He equally called on operators and patrons of fun, hospitality and tourism centres to be cautious during the festive periods.

•Tinubu urges love, sacrifice

President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has tasked Nigerians to love one another and rededicate themselves to making the country great.

“We have engaged in fervent prayers and supplications to Allah.Beyond the self-abnegation and pious living that the fasting imposed on Muslims, the just concluded spiritual exercise have helped to improve our moral character.

“The period have also helped to refine our minds in pursuit of higher ideals for which there should be no turning back.

“At the heart of our faith and a major demand on all faithful, is the requirement to commit ourselves to wholesome living. This entails love for one another, love for fellow humans regardless of creed, region and ethnicity, love for our communities and love for country.”

•Kalu preaches peace

Former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, while urging Muslim faithful to sustain the teachings of the Holy Qu’ran and exemplary qualities of Prophet Muhammed (SAW) beyond the sacred month of Ramadan, Kalu admonished religious leaders across the country to use their positions in advocating peaceful co-existence among Nigerians regardless of religious, ethnic and political differences.

Kalu, who cautioned against hate speech and inflammatory utterances, urged politicians not to use religious sentiments in polarizing the nation.

“I join our muslim brothers and sisters across the globe in celebrating Eid-el-Fitr in commemoration of the completion of Ramadan fasting. It is a season of spiritual rebirth, sober reflection and service to humanity.

“The lessons of the Holy Qu’ran must be upheld and sustained in our lives beyond the month of Ramadan.

“Nigerians must demonstrate love, patriotism, selflessness and optimism in their daily endeavours for the country to take its rightful position in the comity of nations.

“As we approach the transitioning to a new administration, we must be steadfast and peaceful, I call on the political class to live up to expectations.”

•Obi-Datti: Remain focused on peace, rule of law

Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, charged Nigerians to remain focused on peace and rule of law in the country and refuse to be distracted.

Obi in a Sallah message to Muslims noted that the Holy Month of Ramadan was for all to practice restraint, decorum and humility. It also enjoined all faithful to be fair and just in all dealings; to help the needy and heal the ailing; to also promote mutual understanding and peace within communities.

These injunctions, Obi noted promote the values of universal social justice, world peace, and human progress.

•Ugwuanyi salutes Muslims

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State called on Nigerians to see the celebration as a morale booster in our nation’s quest for peace, unity and progress.

He noted that the inherent benefits from the spiritual rebirth offered by the fast are enormous and compelling.

The governor stressed the need for all Nigerians to be prayerful and continue to live in peace and harmony, love and cherish one another as people of one nation under God bound in freedom, peace and unity.

• Kogi gov calls for national integration

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, tasked Nigerians to embrace peaceful coexistence, national integration and stick to the lessons of Ramadan which proffers solutions to some of the problems facing the country.

He noted that the teachings of Ramadan were centered on humanity, kindness, peace and love.

The governor also urged all Muslims to ensure that the lessons they had learnt during the Ramadan season and their act of devotion remained a consistent way of life even after the 29 days exercise.

Bello noted that Ramadan was a season of several teachings that centered on humanity, kindness, peace and love hence if these lessons were imbibed many of the problems in the country would reduce.

•Saraki preaches Ramadan’s values Former Senate president, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, urged Nigerian Muslims not to drop the values imbibed during the just-ended fasting period but to adopt them as part of their daily lives and in the performance of their duties and obligations as citizens.

He noted that the values of self-denial, empathy with the less privileged, helping the weak, living a decent life, exhibiting discipline in the use of all the senses and devoting more time to supplications before the almighty Allah should be continued even after the fasting period.

“We must not cease praying for our country. This is a great country that Almighty Allah has blessed with all the necessary materials for her greatness. We have to do our part for the manifest destiny of our country to be realised.”

•Let’s remember the poor, needy – Akpabio

Former minister, Niger Delta Affairs Ministry and Senator-elect for Akwa Ibom North West, Godswill Akpabio, charged Muslim faithful to ensure they continued with the lessons they learnt during the Ramadan fast, which are forgiveness, giving to the poor and the needy and peaceful coexistence with one another.

“I pray that the peace of God that passes human understanding be bestowed upon our country, as a result of our sacrifices during the Ramadan. Let us also remember those in need as we celebrate and pray for the stability of our dear nation,” he said.

•Edo govt. shifts school resumption date for 3rd term

Edo Government has announced a shift in the resumption of schools for the third term 2022/2023 session from April 24 to April 25.

Dr. Oni Ekhosuehi, permanent secretary, Ministry of Education said in statement that the new date is due to the Eid-el-Fitr holiday.

•Adeola urges prayer

Senator Solomon Adeola, chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance (APC, Lagos West) and Ogun West Senator-elect, called on Muslims and other Nigerians to continue in their prayers for the success of the transition to a new administration in May and the incoming administration of Tinubu as well as other administrations at the state level and the 10th National Assembly.