From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Taraba State Governor Dr Kefas Agbu has called on the Muslim Ummah in the state to pray for a new Taraba where resources will be channelled towards the common good and people can live together in peace and unity.

The governor made the call in a message signed by His Chief Press Secretary Mr Yusuf Sanda and made available to Daily Sun in Jalingo on Wednesday.

He congratulated the people on the occasion and assured that despite the tough times things will improve in the months ahead as the administration is determined to make life better for everyone and provide opportunities for people to grow.

“Let me extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of the Eid Mubarak festival, which honours the virtuous and heroic deed of Prophet Abraham in following Allah’s (SAW) command.

“I urge Tarabans and all Nigerians to learn from this season’s teachings by being obedient, tolerant, exhibiting love, peace, and sacrifice in order to create a new society in which we can all be proud and which is free from sentiment and division.

“I also encourage Tarabans of all faiths to join in the efforts to create a new Taraba, which is feasible if everyone exhibits affection and embraces one another as taught by the two major religions. I urge you all to pray for the state, the nation, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and all other leaders as they work to create a new Nigeria that everyone can be proud of.

“As we continue to execute our development plans for the improvement of our beloved state, I acknowledge and appreciate the enormous support and sincere love that cut across all social strata. I, therefore, request that we should show more tolerance, peace, and love for one another. Let us all uphold the law, live in peace, and carry out our legitimate responsibilities without fear as your lives and property would be protected by this administration, working closely with all security services”.

Our correspondent reports that the celebration in the state is very low-key as most families could not hold elaborate celebrations due to a lack of funds and the spike in the prices of foodstuff and other items.