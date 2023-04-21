From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has urged Muslim faithfuls in the state not to jettison the virtue of love and sacrifice the holy month of Ramadan teaches.

This is also as the Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, Professor Clement Adebooye, congratulated Muslims in the University and all over the world on the successful completion of this year’s Ramadan and the Eid-el-Fitr celebrations.

Governor Adeleke in a statement by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, charges Muslim faithfuls to continue to live with love, sacrifice and piety as they did throughout the holy month of Ramadan. It

“The act of love, sacrifice, and sharing with our brothers and sisters must not end with the month. You should extend those virtues beyond the holy month.

“I also urge you to, in line with the teachings of the Qur’an and holy prophet Muhammad, live with tolerance with our neighbours both Muslims and non Muslims.

Also, in a statement issued by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Ademola Adesoji, the VC enjoined Muslims to extend the spiritual benefits of Ramadan, which are love, peace and justice to their daily living and through this contribute further to the development of the University and the Nation at large.

“I urge you all to continue to imbibe and foster the much-needed spirit of sacrifice, selflessness, and godliness as espoused by Prophet Mohammed in the Holy Quran.

“I admonish you all to harness your thoughts and energies towards building cordial relationships with adherents of other religions in order to sustain and enhance the entrenched and fledging peaceful co-existence on our Campuses and beyond.

“It is my hope that you will not lose sight of the lessons of the festival as it is expected of us to continually pray for peace, love, unity and religious tolerance as these are essential to sustaining the glory of our dear country,” Adebooye added.