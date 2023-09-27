From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

As Muslims all over the world celebrate Eid el-Maulud, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani has reassured the people of the State that his government is committed to rebuilding trust among various communities in the State.

In a statement he personally signed to mark the first Eid-el-Maulud celebration since he assumed office on May 29, 2023, Governor Sani added that the people of the State deserved peace and a harmonious environment to enable them to contribute to the socio-economic development of the state.

He said he would leave no stone unturned to ensure peaceful coexistence among the people irrespective of religion, ethnic and political differences.

“This is our first Eid-El-Maulud celebration since assuming office on May 29, 2023. We have settled down to the business of governance. We have committed ourselves fully to rebuilding trust in our ravaged and divided communities. Our people deserve peace and a harmonious environment so that they can rebuild their lives and contribute to the economic development of our dear state”. He said.

“I wish the Muslim Faithful in Nigeria and Kaduna State in particular Happy Eid-El-Maulud. We thank the Almighty Allah for His blessings, protection and guidance. We glorify Him for being our shield in these difficult and challenging times.

“This year’s Eid-El-Maulud celebration is an opportunity for our citizens to imbibe the virtues of the Holy Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) in order to heal our communities and rebuild our badly damaged local economies. Our Holy Prophet Mohammed (peace be upon him) stood for love, tolerance, patience, justice, fairness, perseverance and forgiveness. He suffered persecution because of his beliefs. He never wavered in his commitment to the welfare and security of his people despite his trials and tribulations.

“We must, as a people, resolve to put our unpleasant past behind us. Let us reach out to one another and make peace. Through dialogue, we can resolve our differences and rebuild peace and trust in our communities. Hate, distrust and suspicion are antithetical to progress and development. We should henceforth deny conflict entrepreneurs the space to operate.

“Our administration will continue to encourage inter-faith dialogue. We shall give the Kaduna State Peace Commission all the support it needs to help resolve age-long conflicts and forge understanding among our people. We have been strengthening our engagements with security agencies and boosting the capacity of the Kaduna Vigilance Service (KADVS) in order to re-energize the fight against banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in Kaduna State.

“I urge all Muslims to pray fervently to Almighty Allah for peace and progress in Nigeria and Kaduna State in particular. I wish us all a peaceful and accident-free celebration,” the statement added.